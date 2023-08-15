UPDATE: PG County Felon Sentenced to 8 Years for Burglary of Jewelry Exchange in Calvert County

UPDATE 8/15/2023: On Monday, August 14, 2023, Randell Jamal Wright, was sentenced to 40 years imprisonment, suspended to 8 years of active time, for his role in the July, 2022, burglary of the Jewelry Exchange in Dunkirk, Maryland. The sentence was imposed by Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee.

Wright is facing another 5 years of incarceration for a violation of probation pending in the Circuit Court for Howard County. His hearing date in Howard County is currently set for September 18, 2023.

7/18/2023: Randell Jamal Wright, 35, of Temple Hills, Maryland, was convicted by a Calvert County jury on July 12, 2023, of burglary and five related charges.

Evidence revealed that Wright, along with two others, broke into the Jewelry Exchange in Dunkirk in the early morning hours of July 1, 2022.

Once inside, they ransacked the store with a sledgehammer and stole inventory valued at approximately $20,000.

Wright is scheduled for sentencing on August 18, 2023 with Judge Mark S. Chandlee. Wright is facing a maximum possible sentence of 46 years imprisonment for the current charges below.

BURGLARY/2ND DEGREE/GENERAL

Theft: $25,000 To Under $100,000

MAL DESTR PROP VALUE $1000+

CON-BURGLARY/2ND DEGREE/GENERAL

Con-Theft: $25,000 To Under $100,000

CON-MAL DESTR PROP VALUE $1000+

Calvert County State’s Attorney, Robert Harvey, would like to commend investigators from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner for their hard work in this case. At trial the State presented 12 witnesses and over 300 pieces of physical evidence

In addition, Wright has pending violations of probation in Montgomery and Howard Counties for the below incidents.

According to court documents, Montgomery County Detectives began investigations in February of 2018, into a developing trend of laundry card machine burglaries in and around Montgomery County.

In total, there were approximately 39 incidents of laundry card machine burglaries or attempted burglaries (“the burglaries” or “laundry card machine burglaries”) between February 5, 2018 and May 3, 2018, throughout Montgomery, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Charles counties, and in the District of Columbia.

In each of the 39 incidents, a group of individuals either used power tools to cut into laundry card machines to take the money within or stole the entire laundry card machines from the apartment buildings’ communal laundry rooms.

Howard County Circuit Court Judge Timothy J. McCrone sentenced Wright to 5 years for Con-Burglary in the second degree with all but 30 suspended on May 31, 2019.

Due to multiple violations of probation, the same judge sentenced Wright to 4 years and 11 months on July 21, 2022., with the entire sentence being suspended.

Montgomery County Judge Sharon V. Burrell sentenced Wright on February 2, 2019, to 12 years and 2 months for Burglary 2nd degree, theft, malicious destruction of property over $1,000 in value, and suspended all but 3 years.