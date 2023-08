On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at approximately 8:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 21000 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a male victim suffering a reported graze wound to the back.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the assault.

Updates will be provided when they become available.