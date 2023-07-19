Longtime Veterinarian and Owner of Wag N’ Wash in California Hosts “Bark Bash” to Celebrate Neighbors

Wag N’ Wash, the boutique-style, full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail franchise, will host a “Bark Bash” community event in celebration of its neighbors. Located at 22598 MacArthur Blvd in California, MD, the “Bark Bash” event will take place on Saturday, July 22 – Sunday, July 23.

Wag N’ Wash of California offers local pet parents full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, toys and more.

The Wag N’ Wash store is owned by Maryland resident Kirk Forrest. A veterinarian for over 41 years, Forrest has an affinity for helping animals. Still working part-time as a veterinarian in the California area, he knows what animals need to maintain their health and is able to offer his expertise to pet owners as both a veterinarian and the owner of Wag N’ Wash.

“My late wife used to manage the store and I am excited to continue what she started,” said Forrest. “I have made a career out of working with animals and I cannot imagine living out my life any other way. It is very rewarding to be a resource for my fellow California community members and their pets.”

Forrest invites community members to join him at the “Bark Bash” celebration from Saturday, July 22 through Sunday, July 23. Event details include:

Saturday, July 22: Neighbors will receive a free scratch card for up to $10 off with purchase The first 100 neighbors will receive a free goodie bag Free face painting with local artist from 12 PM – 3 PM Free catered lunch from Mission BBQ starting at 12:00 PM, limited supply



Sunday, July 23: The first 100 neighbors will receive a free small bag of dog or cat food Free face painting with local artist from 12 PM – 3 PM Free catered lunch from Mission BBQ starting at 12:00 PM, limited supply



Each Wag N’ Wash location offers both a self-serve pet wash station and full-service grooming salon. In the self-serve pet wash area, neighbors are met with a self-wash attendant who provides apron(s), towels, dry brushes, wet scrub brushes, shampoo, conditioner, cologne spray, and ‘happy ears’ (an ear covering for the drying station) per request.

In the full-service grooming salon, neighbors work with our top-tier, professional groomers to provide full-service grooming, including nail trims, ear cleanings, anal expressions, and more. With services being a primary part of the business, each Wag N’ Wash also offers a variety of dog and cat products such as supplements, pet food, collars and leashes, toys, supplies and unique goods

Wag N’ Wash of California operates Monday – Saturday 9 AM – 7 PM and Sunday 10 AM – 6 PM. For more information on Wag N’ Wash of California, please call (301) 917-9274, or visit https://www.wagnwash.com/store/md/california/3001-california/3001.