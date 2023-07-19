Brethren Mutual 24th Charity Golf Tournament Raises $26K for Local Charities
Brethren Mutual’s 24th Charity Golf Tournament held at Black Rock Golf Course (Hagerstown, MD) raised a total of $26,000 for community non-profit organizations in June 2023.
Proceeds were split between the Brad Browning Memorial Scholarship Fund benefitting graduating seniors of Grace Academy (Hagerstown, MD) and Brethren Mutual’s Relay for Life Employee Team benefitting the American Cancer Society.
A special thank you to our golfers, sponsors, and volunteers for helping make this year’s tournament a great success!
Brethren Mutual’s President & CEO Bob Glass presenting checks to the local charities – Brad Browning Memorial Scholarship Fund & American Cancer Society.
