Charles County Youth Orchestra, Osman Kivrak, Director Announces Chamber Music Festival 2023 Concerts

Charles County Youth Orchestra’s Chamber Music Festival 2023 will present two free concerts in the beautiful garden of Christ Church, 112 Charles Street, La Plata, on two consecutive Saturdays, July 22 and 29 at 8:00 p.m. In case of inclement weather the concerts will be held inside the church.

The concerts will include performances by student ensembles who are participants at this year’s CCYO Chamber Music Festival as well as the directors of CCYO. Works by great composers Vivaldi, Joplin, Mozart, Mendelssohn, and Handel are among the beautiful pieces to be performed by CCYO’s talented string, wind, and brass players. These family friendly concerts are free and open to public.

According to Dr. Osman Kivrak, Director of CCYO, “Participating in CCYO and chamber music helps students develop good working habits: teamwork, social and emotional skills, discipline and perseverance while having fun performing great works of composers from all around the world.”



We are delighted to be a part of these concerts by the Charles County Youth Orchestra,” said Rev. Dr. Kate Heichler, Christ Church’s pastor. “The arts are essential to the health and wellbeing of the next generation, and we are proud to support CCYO.”

Auditions for CCYO’s 2023-2024 season will be held in September. Information can be found at: https://www.charlescountyyouthorchestra.org/auditions

Recently, CCYO has been spotlighted in an online film by the Charles County Arts Alliance and has been featured on WTOP radio. Also, two CCYO String Quartets were finalists in the prestigious Washington Performing Arts Society Misbin Chamber Music Competition in Washington, D.C.

CCYO presents two large concerts and numerous smaller concerts each year, a two-week Chamber Music Festival, a Concerto Competition Concert as well as masterclasses and sectionals for students in all four of CCYO’s ensembles.

This past season CCYO ensembles have performed at the Port Tobacco Courthouse, Alice Ferguson Foundation, Nanjemoy Community Center, Kris Kringle at the Fairgrounds, Indian Head Village Green and at Christ Church, La Plata where they performed a very successful concert to raise funds for victims of the Turkey-Syria Earthquake.

CCYO is one of the largest youth organizations in Southern Maryland, providing music education and performance opportunities for talented young musicians ages 8 to 18 in Charles, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties.

The Charles County Youth Orchestra is sponsored in part by grants from the Charles County Arts Alliance, the Charles County Charitable Trust, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Rotary Club of Charles County, MD, and the Knights of Columbus of Accokeek, MD. Other major contributors include Potters Violins, Gailes Violin Shop, and the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center of La Plata as well as generous donations from individuals

