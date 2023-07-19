Charles County Patrol Officers Locate Stolen Car and Arrest Suspect

July 19, 2023

On July 7, 2023, at 1:29 a.m., patrol officers were in the 11500 block of Berry Road when they observed a car parked at a business.

All four doors to the vehicle were open and loud music was playing.

Officers investigated and learned the car was reported stolen from Washington, D.C.

The driver, Eric Brendon Liles, 34, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with theft over $25,000.

On July 10, a judge ordered Liles to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Officer Palacios is investigating

