First Responders Reunite with Patient Who Suffered Life-Threatening Medical Emergency

On June 13, 2023, Steven Tuttle experienced a life-threatening medical emergency in which he called 911 for help.

St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services and Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded.

Paramedic James Cawley, EMT Thomas Jamison, EMT Kelley Bean and EMT Alexandra Barnaby provided life-saving care for Mr. Tuttle and the Maryland State Police Aviation Command flew him to the nearest trauma center for further treatment.

Mr. Tuttle wanted to express his gratitude for those who helped him in his time of need. We thank Mr. Tuttle for his admiration and wish him continued good health in the future.

Please click the following link from the American Heart Association on the warning signs of a Heart Attack.