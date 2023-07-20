Joseph Andrew Bush, 62, of Great Mills, MD passed away on July 3, 2023 at home.

He was born on July 30, 1960 in Mechanicsville, MD to the late William Benjamin Bush, Sr. And Mary Elizabeth (Johnson) Bush of Great Mills, MD.

Joseph received his education through the St. Mary’s County Public School System. He served in the United States Marine Corp as Private at the age of 22 years old. He worked for Eastern Moving Company in Baltimore moving furniture for seven years. He then moved to Tennessee for 2 and a half years before becoming ill with lung cancer.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Bush of Great Mills, MD, brother, William Benjamin Bush, Jr. of Great Mills, MD, sister, Helen Eugene Ford of Lexington Park MD, brother George Robert Bush of Great Mills, MD, sister, Joyce Valentine Frederick (Elvis) of Loveville, MD, sister, Rose Ann Sye of Baltimore, MD, brother, Izella Eadger Bush of GA, brother, Mike Cornell Bush of Leonardtown, MD, sister, Tina Marie Bush of Lexington Park, MD, brother, John Walter Bush (Hope) of Lusby, MD, and Scott Tyrone Bush (Helen) of Callaway, MD, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William Benjamin Bush, Sr., sister, Mary Lavell Bush, brother, James Wilson Bush, brother, Philip Rosevelt Bush and his brother-in-law, William Sye.

Services are private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.