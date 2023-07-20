Norma Jean ‘Granny’ Kilroy, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, July 16, 2023. She was 86 years old.

Born on July 11, 1937, in Cumberland, Maryland to the late Margaret Eleanor Northcraft and Harry Chester Moyer, Norma married her love, John James Kilroy, Sr. (deceased). She raised their two boys and worked as a crossing guard for Prince George’s County Schools. After her retirement in 1987, Norma and John moved to St. Mary’s County, where they happily spent their remaining years. Not one to sit idle for long, Norma worked part-time as a food service worker for St. Mary’s County Public Schools, only retiring from that position in 2021.

Norma loved bowling and traveled the country to participate in tournaments. She also was frequently found playing cards at the Northern Senior Center or at the Mechanicsville chapter of the Moose Lodge. She was known and loved for her quick wit and her sense of humor, and could frequently be found laughing and enjoying time with her many friends.

More than her love of bowling and cards, Norma loved and was loved by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband John J. Kilroy, Sr., son John J. Kilroy, Jr. (Susan), and grandson John J. Kilroy, III (Wendi). She is survived and missed by her son Joseph T. Kilroy (Heather), grandchildren Amber L. Dent (Kevin), Scarlett F. Gragan, Heather M. Hall (Michael), Joshua A. Gragan, Tyler R. Lagana (Amanda), and Logan R. Kilroy, and by her great-grandchildren Danielle S. Wenk (Isabella), Gavin D. Gray, Dorian M. Kilroy, Daisy E. Kilroy, Kyra B. Dent, Ashlynn R. Dent, John J. Kilroy IV, Walker A. Bland, Oliver J. Hall, Waylon B. Lagana, and Truett A. Lagana.

Norma’s family will honor her with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends are welcome to make a donation to the Department of Aging and Human Services, Attn: Northern Senior Activity Center.

