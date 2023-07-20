Margaret “Peggy” Wood Schindler, 92, of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed away in peace on July 11, 2023.

Born March 15, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Edwin Ambrose Wood Sr. and Lillian Huntington Wood.

She was the wife of Francis Joseph Schindler who predeceased her in 1979.

Mrs. Schindler is survived by her children Joseph W. Schindler, Janet C. Schindler Supensky, Timothy F. Schindler, Christopher B. Schindler (Katherine) all of Mechanicsville. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Holly Gardner (Sean), Jessica Gagnon (Jeff), Stephanie Schindler, and Rebecca Schindler, as well as her three great grandchildren.

Peggy graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1949. She worked for the Patuxent River Naval Air Station before starting her family. In later years she worked as a paraeducator for the parochial and public schools. Peggy enjoyed serving her community as a member of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary. Throughout her life, she was a devout parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church where she once served as the organist and sang in the choir for many years.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 10:00AM-11:00AM in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Mechanicsville, MD. Where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Helen, MD.

Memorial Contributions are welcomed in her name to the Immaculate Conception Church and the Mechanicsville Rescue Squad Auxiliary.