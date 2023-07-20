Gerald Anthony Field, born October 6, 1947 in Leonardtown, Maryland, passed away at home on July 12, 2023 following a prolonged illness. Gerald is proceeded in death by his father Rollin A. Field and his mother Mary Jean Field. He is survived by his two brothers Stuart and Danny Field, his wife Doris Field, his daughter Anita Kennedy, his son-in-law Brian Kennedy, and his granddaughter Charlotte Kennedy.

Gerald, known as Jerry to his family and friends, served two years in the United States Army in Vietnam. He was a Federal government employee for over 33 years, retiring from the U.S. State Department under General Colin Powell. Jerry will be remembered as the family storyteller who was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need.

A graveside service at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Morganza, Maryland will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 10:30AM. Serving as pallbearers will be Tommy Deagle, Nathan Gemberling, Mark Love, Brian Taylor, Woody Duckett and Billie Moore.

Immediately following there will be a fellowship luncheon at Belmont Farms with Rita B Catering.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you please consider donating to your favorite St. Mary’s County children’s organization.”

