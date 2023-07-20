Robert Lee Quade, Sr., “Bobby”, 73, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on July 13, 2023 at Hospice of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD. Born on August 18, 1949, he was the son of the late Mary Elizabeth Russell Quade and the late David Roy Quade, Sr. Bobby was the loving husband of Marjorie Elizabeth Bell Quade, whom he married on June 21, 1969 in Leonardtown, MD, and who preceded him in death on October 4, 2022. He is survived by his son, Robert Lee Quade, Jr., of Leonardtown, MD, his step-son John Michael Klear (Joan Marie Wise) of Leonardtown, MD, as well as his grandchildren Paul Klear, Lindsey Norris, and Brennan Norris. Bobby was preceded in death by his step-daughter Deborah Marlene Klear Norris.

Bobby, AKA “Pop,” was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD. He worked on the night shift as an HVAC Technician at the Rayburn, Longworth, and Cannon Buildings in Washington, DC, retiring in 1999 after 25 years of service.

Bobby loved his family and was always there when you needed him and many times, before you could even ask him for help. Bobby and Margie, the love of his life, enjoyed going to yard sales and eating out. They were married for 53 years before Margie died. They enjoyed many road trips together and just traveling the roads. Their favorite places were West Virginia and Ocean City, Maryland. When you saw one of them, the other was close by. Bobby and Robbie did windshield work together throughout the Tri-County area for over two decades. He enjoyed camping at the NASCAR races with family and friends. Bobby enjoyed gardening, yard work, and working on his Chevrolet trucks, especially his 1984 box body that he called Silver.

Bobby is now with Margie and Marlene and they are starting their new journey in the skies above, looking down on us. So, the next time you look up at the clouds, tell them hello, and keep them in your thoughts and prayers. They are truly missed!

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from 10:00 AM to11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM with Father Paul Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady’s at Medley’s Neck Cemetery, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Lee Quade, Jr., Mike Klear, Paul Michael Klear, Brennan Noris, Joey Quade, and Jeffrey Quade.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20659 and/or Leonardtown Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20659.

