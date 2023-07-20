Dennis Arnold Forgue, 73, of Lusby, MD passed away on July 13, 2023 at his residence. Born March 9, 1950 in New Bedford, MA, he was the son of the late Paul Forgue and Annette (Boulanger) Forgue.

Dennis served in the U.S. Air Force from June 11, 1969 until his retirement on October 31, 1989. During his career, he served in Vietnam and earned the rank of Master Sergeant. Dennis moved to Calvert County in 1989. He was a member of American Legion Post 274.

Dennis is survived by his children, Cristina Brisley of Shiloh, IL, Catherine Butler of Pensacola, FL, Christopher Forgue of Palm Bay, FL and Charlene Forgue of Washington, DC; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchilden; and siblings, Kevin Forgue of Rochester, MA and Laurie Zeitlin-Martini of Warwick, RI. He was preceded in death on December 30, 2013 by his wife, Virginia (Griego) Forgue; his daughter, Cynthia Forgue; and his brother, Michael Forgue.

Family will receive friends on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. A Prayer Service will be conducted by Father Bob Kilner at 7:00 p.m. Military Honors will be rendered prior to the Prayer Service. Interment will be private.