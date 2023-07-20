Beth Ann Jenkins, 69, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on July 14, 2023 after a short battle with cancer.

Beth was born on April 8, 1954 to Emil and Elsie Jeeninga in Chicago, IL. After Beth graduated from Woodstock High School, she went on to be an entrepreneur and jack of all trades while running her own restaurant and bar.

Beth moved to Maryland to be closer to family. She eventually adopted her beloved dog Dewey who she doted on until his death.

Beth was predeceased by her parents, Emil and Elsie Jeeninga, her sister, Linda Jeeninga, and brother-in-law, Herb Pontow. She is survived by sisters Thea Pontow, Susan (Ernest) Soderstrom, and Debbie (Greg) Rowleski as well as brothers Emil ‘Butch’ (Linda) Jeeninga and Tim (Virginia) Jeeninga.