Tammy’s Life Celebration Service will be live streamed on the Rausch Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 1:50 pm on Saturday, July 22, 2203.

Tammy Ann Mamrowich, 56, of Lusby, MD passed away on July 15, 2023 at Calvert Health Medical Center. Born June 10, 1967 in Warren, PA, she was the daughter of Carol (Zimmerman) Donaldson and the late Theodore F. Donaldson.

Tammy graduated from Warren Area High School in 1985. She was a legal secretary for McDermott, Will & Emery in Capital Hill, DC. She enjoyed gardening, boating, and was a big time fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tammy loved caring for all of her indoor and outside cats. Her indoor cats, Frank and Teddy, will miss her. Tammy always put other’s needs ahead of hers.

Tammy is survived by her mother, Carol Donaldson of Warren, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Mamrowich on September 3, 2021; and her brother, Ted.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., with a Life Celebration Service at 2:00 p.m., at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Spot Thrift Store, 4860 St. Leonard Road, St. Leonard, MD 20685 or the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.