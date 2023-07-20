Joseph Allen Gray, 64, of Breezy Point, Maryland passed away at his home on July 16, 2023. Allen was born on February 5, 1959 in Cheverly, Maryland to the late Joseph B. and Lilly Rose Prather Gray. Besides his parents, Allen is preceded in death by his siblings: Frances Newton and Walter Gray.

Allen was a jack of all trades, a true “MacGyver” you could say. He enjoyed working with his hands and had many hobbies and was very passionate about them in addition to being a master gardener and fisherman. Allen was a man of little words but when he did speak it was impactful.

Allen and Chrissy met in Breezy Point in May of 1983 and on July 17, 1983 they were married. They remained happily married ever since. Together they enjoyed many blues festivals, he will be remembered by his passion for music, western movies, animals, and for his love for his wife and daughter. He would do whatever it took to provide for them.

Loving husband of 40 years to Christine Gray, and devoted father to Crystal Gray. Allen was one of six children. He is survived by his siblings: Robert, Norman and Christine Gray.