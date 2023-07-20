Edith Mae Robey, 97, of Owings passed away July 16, 2023, at her home. She was born September 3, 1925 in Gretna, VA to Samuel Edwin and Stella Brady (Shelton) Lovelace. Edith was raised and attended school in Gretna, VA. She married Walter David Robey on November 15, 1947 and they lived in District Heights before moving to Calvert County in 1958. Family was everything to Edith. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In her spare time, she enjoyed hummingbirds, dogs, and flowers.

Edith was preceded in death by her husband Walter David Robey and brothers Frank Lovelace and his wife Lillian and Wallace Loveless and his wife Eva. She is survived by her children Sammy Robey, Debbie Meyers and her husband Michael, and Lori Robey-Johnson and her husband Jeff, all of Owings. Also surviving are her grandchildren Heather, Steve (Kim), Samantha (Paul), Jeffery (Kaitlyn), and Hannah, bonus granddaughters Lindsay (David) and Meredith (Bucky), great-grandchildren Macey, Miley, Ashlynne (Bobby), Faith, Amelia, Finley, Jack, Greyson, and Hailey, great-great-grandson Tucker, and several nieces, nephews, and close friends.