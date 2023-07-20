Katherine Ann Beard, 72, of Prince Frederick passed away peacefully on July 17, 2023 while in Hospice Care at Solomons Nursing Center. She was the daughter of John Edgar White, Sr. and Elsie Mae White of Huntingtown, who preceded her in death. She had two siblings who also preceded her in death, Gordon Lee White and Laura Virginia White. She is survived by three brothers, John Edgar White, Jr. of Stephens City, Virginia, Robert George White of Prince Frederick, and Wesley James White (Darlene) of Prince Frederick.

She spent most of her life in Southern Maryland and attended Southern High School. Having decided to leave school at age 16, she counted as one of her happiest accomplishments completing her GED in March 1989. She was married to Ronald Eugene Beard, who preceded her in death. Ron was the love of her life and her best friend. Kathy was deeply saddened by his death.

Kathy had worked in several Calvert County restaurants. She enjoyed watching crime dramas on television, listening to country music, and visits from her nieces and nephew, as well as the friendships she made at her last residence, Chapline House in Prince Frederick. Kathy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick where her faith in the Lord became more evident during her final years. The family wants to thank the staff of Solomons Nursing Center, as well as Hospice of the Chesapeake, for the love and compassionate care she received in her final weeks. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

Even youths grow tired and weary,

and young men stumble and fall;

but those who hope in the Lord

will renew their strength.

They will soar on wings like eagles;

they will run and not grow weary,

they will walk and not be faint.

Isaiah 40:30,31