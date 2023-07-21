St. Mary’s County Public Schools and Board of Education Announces Five New Administrative Appointments

The Superintendent of St. Mary’s County Public Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith announced the following administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting held Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

The Board appointed Mr. Robert Mattera as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Leonardtown MS. Mr. Mattera holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Johns Hopkins University. Mr. Mattera is a Music Teacher at Captain Walter Francis Duke ES.

The Board appointed Dr. Brooke Anthony as Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Spring Ridge MS. Dr. Anthony holds a Doctorate Degree from Auburn University, a Master’s Degree from Johns Hopkins University, and a Bachelor’s Degree from Hood College. Dr. Anthony currently serves as an Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Spring Ridge MS.

The Board appointed Mr. Joseph Wysokinski as Supervisor of Maintenance in the Department of Maintenance. Mr. Wysokinski holds a Master’s from Notre Dame of Maryland Univ. and a Bachelor’s from East Stroudsburg Univ. Mr. Wysokinski currently serves as an Assistant Principal at Chopticon HS.

The Board appointed Mr. Patrick James as Asst. Principal (AP), 11 month, at Margaret Brent MS. Mr. James holds a Master’s Degree from American College of Education and a Bachelor’s Degree from Ohio Univ. He currently serves as an Instructional Compliance Facilitator in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction.

