Police Investigating 19-Year-Old Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Prince George’s County

UPDATE July 19, 2023: The deceased pedestrian has been identified as 19-year-old Ciera Graham of Washington, DC.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred early Monday morning in Capitol Heights. The deceased pedestrian’s name will be released once her identity is confirmed and her family is notified.

On July 17, 2023, at approximately 4:30 am, officers responded to the 7200 block of Central Avenue.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was traveling eastbound on Central Avenue, when for reasons under investigation, struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene. The striking driver remained on the scene.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates fatal crashes that occur in Capitol Heights.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number PP23071700000407.