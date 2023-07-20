Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Drug Distribution After Police Serve Search Warrant

On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, your Sheriff’s Office executed a residential search and seizure warrant on Great Mills Road.

As a result of this action it was determined that Margaret Patricia Hare, age 57 of Lexington Park, was in possession of cocaine and packaging items indicating CDS Distribution.

Hare was arrested and charged with multiple CDS-related offenses.

This operation was carried out by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics and Criminal Intelligence Units and the Emergency Services Team.