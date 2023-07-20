Speeding Leads to Arrest of White Plains Man for Multiple Firearm Violations

On July 17, 2023, at 1:15 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Bensville Road and Grassland Court in Waldorf after observing a speeding violation.

As the driver was pulling over, the officer observed the driver throw a gun to the back seat. Upon approaching the car, the officer observed a loaded magazine and an empty holster in the driver’s lap.

Upon further investigation, officers recovered a gun in the back seat as well as four fully-loaded magazines.

Travis Evan Patterson, 34, of White Plains was charged with transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded handgun on person and other related charges.

On July 19, a judge released Patterson from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance. PFC Fenlon is investigating.