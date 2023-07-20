Three Charged After Assaulting Murder Suspect During Trial at St. Mary’s County Courthouse

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, police responded to the St. Mary’s County Circuit Courthouse at 41605 Courthouse Drive in Leonardtown, for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, deputies found there was no active disturbance and all parties had been separated and detained.

Investigation determined that during a murder trial, a 17-year-old witness was testifying and once completing their statement, the juvenile walked off the stand and toward Latres Javontae Cockerham and began to actively assault him.

A second suspect, identified as Daimyon Anthony Wood came into the courtroom and went towards Cockerham and began assaulting him.

Wood was approached by court officer Young who attempted to remove Wood from the victim and was assaulted, resulting in lacerations and abrasions to the officers right hand.

Another officer intervened to remove Wood from the victim and was assaulted and pushed to the ground resulting in minor lacerations and abrasions to the left hand.

A third officer, Deputy Dietrich then attempted to stop Wood, resulting in Wood pushing, then pulling Deputy Dietrich to the ground causing a small abrasion to his right elbow.

During the incident, a courtroom chair was broken and the red cedar wood wall was damaged.

The suspects were identified as Daimyon A. Wood, Jordan T. Hutchenson, and a 17-year-old male juvenile.

Wood has been charged with the following.

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

ASSAULT SEC DEG-LE/P&P/FIRE/EM

ASSLT 2ND/DOC EMPLOYEE ETC

ASSLT 2ND/DOC EMPLOYEE ETC

MAL DEST PROP/VALU < $1,000

Hutchinson has been charged with ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE and MAL DEST PROP/VALU < $1,000.

Cockerham and two others were arrested for the murder of a 19-year-old that occurred January 12, 2022.

Cockerham is facing 48 charges including Murder 1st degree, Murder 2nd degree Assault 1st and 2nd degree, Attempted 1st and 2nd degree murder, reckless endangerment,