Prince George’s County Police Investigating Man Shot and Killed by Armored Truck Employee at Starbucks

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating the circumstances of a fatal shooting inside of a business in Forestville on Wednesday. The decedent is 35-year-old Jonathan Griffin of Upper Marlboro.

On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at approximately 2:00 pm., officers responded to the 3400 block of Donnell Drive for a shooting inside of a coffee shop.

The decedent was located in the business suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.



The preliminary investigation revealed an employee of an armored truck company was inside of the store conducting financial business behind the counter. The decedent went behind the counter toward the armored truck company employee who discharged his weapon, fatally wounding the decedent.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The incident was captured on security camera.

The Homicide Unit is in communication with the State’s Attorney Office regarding the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0042225.