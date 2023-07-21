Police Investigating Fatal crash on Post Office Road That Killed Waldorf Woman

On July 20, 2023, at 3:19 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Post Office Road near Henry Ford Circle in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation by members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit revealed the driver of a passenger car was making a left turn from Henry Ford Circle onto Post Office Road and did not yield the right of way to a pickup truck traveling on Post Office Road. The truck struck the car on the driver’s side causing the vehicle to spin into a nearby tree. The driver of the car was flown to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased. She was later identified as Vina Patamaset Frantz, 84, of Waldorf. The driver of the truck did not sustain any serious injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call PFC Makle at 301-609-6225. The investigation is ongoing.