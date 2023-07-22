Police Investigating Assault in Lexington Park That Leaves 19-Year-Old in Critical Condition

On Friday, July 21, 2023, at approximately 11:15 p.m., police responded to the 21000 block of Winding Way in Lexington Park for the reported disturbance.

911 callers reported five or six Hispanic males were in an active disturbance in the street

Prior to police arrival, one 911 caller called back advising one victim was assaulted and unconscious.

Emergency medical personnel responded and arrived on the scene to find a 19-year old male suffering from life-threatening injuries including at least 4 stab wounds to his upper-body.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

At least two subjects were detained on the scene. It is unknown if the subjects have been charged.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

