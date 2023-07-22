Registered Sex Offender Arrested After Assaulting and Robbing 80-Year-Old Victim in Charles County

On Friday, July 21, 2023, at approximately 1:28 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Charles Street for the report of a strong-arm robbery.

Preliminary investigation found the suspect approached the 80-year-old victim and attempted to enter the victim’s pockets. The suspect then punched the victim who fell to the ground and was kicked several times.

The suspect fled the area. Officers located the suspect a short distance away attempting to engage another individual.



The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Police have identified the suspect as Aaron Bruce Garrett, 34-years of age, of Washington, D.C., however, since Garret is a registered Sex Offender, his address is currently listed as a residence in Waldorf, with a previous address in Prince George’s County, Washington D.C., and Virginia.

Garrett was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he is being held without bond as of 7/22/2023 6:00 a.m.

The victim was transported to a local medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Garrett was arrested and charged with Rape 1st and 2nd degree, assault 1st and 2nd degree, and sex offense 3rd and 4th degree on July 24, 2011 in Prince George’s County.

On August 23, 2013, Garrett was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation with 10 years suspended and credit for time served for Rape in the 2nd Degree.

He was released December 20, 2019 and is currently listed as Non-compliant in the Maryland Sex Offender Registry.

Court documents show Garrett had just appeared for court in Charles County on June 8th and July 7th, 2023, and was scheduled for court dates on July 21st, July 28th, and August 9th, 2023, for FAIL REG OFFENDER/FALSE INFO.

Known aliases used are listed below.

AARON GARRETT

AARON B GARRETT

DARNELL J WALCOTT

DARNELL JOHN WALCOTT