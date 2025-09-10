UPDATE: Brandywine Man Sentenced to 40 Years After Violent Crime Spree in Charles and St. Mary’s County Involving Armed Carjacking, Home Invasion and High Speed Pursuits

UPDATE 9/10/2025: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, September 4, 2025, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington Martin sentenced Kenneth Tyrell Wade-Greene, 35, to 40 years in prison for three counts of Second-Degree Assault, Attempted Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm with a Felony Conviction.

Upon release, Wade-Greene will be on supervised probation for a period of five years. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces 20 additional years in prison.

Wade-Greene pled guilty to the charges on September 16, 2024.

On July 15, 2023, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office attempted to apprehend Wade-Greene, who was wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for multiple felony offenses to include Armed Carjacking, First Degree Assault, and firearm charges. Wade-Greene was spotted in a stolen vehicle, and he began to flee from police. He eventually assaulted an officer with his vehicle and was able to escape.

On July 18, 2023, Wade-Greene was observed driving a Ford F-150 with no license plate and again fled from officers, eventually abandoning the vehicle and running on foot near Young Road and Hunters Harbor Lane in Waldorf. Officers then observed Wade-Greene retrieving a black handgun from his waistband.

While fleeing, Wade-Greene confronted two victims standing in the driveway of their residence near an open garage. He demanded their car keys, but they refused. Wade-Greene then brandished his handgun. One of the victims retreated in his residence, but Wade-Greene followed and pointed the gun at him.

The victim managed to lock himself in a room, which eventually prompted Wade-Greene to return outside.

Wade-Greene rummaged through two vehicles trying to locate a key before ultimately finding keys to a Dodge Ram pickup truck inside the home. Armed with a handgun, he entered the vehicle and started it; however, the other victim began to struggle with Wade-Greene as he attempted to flee.

An officer pulled into the driveway and found Wade-Greene seated in the vehicle. Ignoring commands to surrender, Wade-Greene fled and attempted to enter another house but was unable because the door was locked. He eventually exited the garage, assaulted two more officers, and was taken into custody. A handgun was discovered in the freezer of the garage; however, it did not belong to any of the residents of the house.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney John Stackhouse requested a 50-year active sentence, stressing Wade-Greene’s long history of criminal activity dating back to 2010, his actions in terrorizing an entire family with a firearm, and his assault on three police officers in Charles County after committing an Armed Carjacking in St. Mary’s County.

Count 1

Second Degree Assault

10 years with all but 5 years suspended

Count 15

Attempted Robbery

15 years

Count 20

Possession of a Firearm with Felony Conviction

15 years with all but 10 years suspended

Count 25

Second Degree Assault

10 years with all but 5 years suspended

Count 27

Second Degree Assault

10 years with all but 5 years suspended

5 years supervised probation

All counts consecutive



On July 18, 2023, at 4:17 p.m., Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant/Fugitive Unit were attempting to locate Kenneth Tyrell Wade-Greene, 33, of Brandywine, who had several active warrants for his arrest stemming from violent crimes that occurred in St. Mary’s County

Wade-Greene was observed in the area of Woodville Road in Brandywine driving a black pick-up truck that was towing a trailer.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, but Wade-Greene fled to the area of Young Road, eventually stopping in the area of Hunter Harbors Lane. Wade-Greene exited the truck, armed with a firearm, and fled into a wooded area. CCSO K9 teams were deployed and began tracking.



As officers were searching for Wade-Greene, a 9-1-1 call was received from a person who reported Wade-Greene had just entered the garage portion of a house on Stillwater Place. He confronted two residents who were outside and, at gunpoint, demanded car keys. He entered the home and rummaged through the house looking for keys, which he found.

As he tried to leave in the resident’s car, he assaulted a teenaged girl who was in the garage near the car. As officers arrived, Wade-Greene fled back into the woods. Officers and K9 teams continued tracking and observed Wade-Greene on Lockwood Place where he broke into a garage and was trying to enter a car.

Officers approached and as they were attempting to arrest Wade-Greene, he struck two officers with a bottle. Wade-Greene was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered in a freezer inside the garage. The gun did not belong to the homeowner. The officers who were struck were treated for minor injuries.

Further investigation revealed the trailer Wade-Greene was towing was reported stolen from Waldorf, and that earlier in the day he had attempted to steal a motorcycle from Young Road.

Wade-Greene was transported to the Charles County Detention Center and on July 20, a judge ordered Wade-Greene to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. PFC Micklus, PO I Logan, PFC Aber and Detective Gregory are investigating.

Wade-Greene is currently facing additional charges in St. Mary’s County after committing an armed carjacking, a high speed pursuit in St. Mary’s which continued into Charles County



Court documents stated that on July 15, 2023, Charles and Calvert County was advised of an armed carjacking that occurred in St. Mary’s County involving a white in color older model Jaguar sedan.

A short time later, St. Mary’s County unit were involved in a high speed chase with the vehicle which was travelling towards Charles County.

CCSO observed the vehicle pull onto Gallant Greene Road traveling Northbound where the officer was able to confirm the operator as Wade-Greene and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed with officers advising the vehicle was driving recklessly while passing cars on the shoulder, ignoring traffic control devices and travelling over 105mph.

Wade-Greene attempted to have deputies crash into him by slamming on his brakes before taking off again and reaching speeds over 120mph.

The vehicle pursuit was called off a short time later. Prince George’s County Police responded with their helicopter “Guardian” to assist with locating the vehicle but called off the search due to weather.

Wade-Greene has been charged with the following below as of 7/22/2023.

First-degree assault – two counts

second-degree assault – two counts

home invasion

burglary first degree

use of a firearm during a violent crime

theft $25,000 to under $100,000

attempted carjacking

attempted armed carjacking

handgun in vehicle

illegal possession of a firearm due to previous convictions

ATT-ASLT SEC DEG-LE/P&P/FIRE/E

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

DRIVING VEH IN EXCESS OF REASONABLE AND PRUDENT SPEED ON HWY

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

UNSAFE LANE CHANGING

DRIVING VEH. ON HWY. AT SPEED EXCEEDING LIMIT (recorded 120 in a 50mph zone)

DRIVING VEH. ON HWY. AT SPEED EXCEEDING LIMIT (recorded 105 in a 55mph zone)

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLI CE VEHICLE BY FAILING TO STOP

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FAI LING TO STOP

assault second degree – another two counts in St. Mary’s County

Wade-Greene was sentenced on 09/23/2022 to 5 years suspended down to 368 days for illegal possession of a firearm by Judge Michael J Stamm in St. Mary’s County



