UPDATE: Victim in Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Hughesville Identified as 25-Year-Old Great Mills Man

UPDATE 7/24/2023: On Saturday, July 22, 2023, at approximately 8:25 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 5 (Leonardtown Road) in the area of Huckleberry Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.

Due to the circumstances, Trooper First Class M. Posch, Advanced Collision Investigator (ACI) from the MSP Leonardtown Barrack responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates a 2008 Ford Taurus operated by Judith Chastain, 79, of Waldorf, was attempting to make a left turn from southbound Maryland Route 5 onto Huckleberry Drive.

At the same time, a 2023 Yamaha YZF600 operated by Jose Emmanuel Jimenez, 25. of Great Mills, was traveling northbound on Maryland Route 5 at Huckleberry Drive.

Ms. Chastain failed to yield to oncoming traffic and drove the Ford into the travel path of the Yamaha. The Yamaha subsequently collided with the Ford and Mr. Jimenez was ejected from the Yamaha.

Mr. Jimenez sustained injuries not compatible with life and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Driver error appears to be a factor in this collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200. The investigation is continuing. (23-MSP-026179



On Saturday, July 22, 2023, at approximately 8:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Leonardtown Road and Huckleberry Drive in Hughesville, for the motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle in the Northbound lanes with the motorcycle occupant unconscious and not breathing.

First Responders began life-saving measures upon arrival, however, victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

The second vehicle remained on the scene. It is unknown if the occupants suffered any injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.