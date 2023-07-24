CCPS Supervisor of HR receives leadership Award

Kevin Howard, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) supervisor of Human Resources, recently received the Fay Miller Education Leadership Eagle Institute Award by the Maryland Association of School Business Officials (MD ASBO).

Every year, the MD Association chooses someone who exhibits leadership skills in his or her school system and has demonstrated a commitment to public education to attend the Leadership Eagle Institute.

Howard started his career with CCPS as a human resources specialist in 2020 before entering his current role as a supervisor of Human Resources. He has been in education for nearly 26 years, starting his career as a school counselor with Baltimore County Public Schools. He then became a school counselor with Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) before transitioning to an administrative role as an assistant principal with MCPS and then in Calvert County. He transitioned as a principal in Calvert County, before taking a position in Calvert County as a supervisor of Human Resources.



Competent, Reliable and Accountable are words that Nikki Majors, chief of Human Resources officer, use to describe Howard. “Kevin is an exceptional educational and human resources leader who has cultivated his talents for more than twenty-two (22) years in progressive leadership roles. He is a dedicated professional adding great value to CCPS’s HR leadership team by demonstrating expertise in school administration and counseling, school law and policy, and human resources and employee relations,” she said.

The Fay Miller Award is named for the former Superintendent of Administrative Services for the Kent County Public School System. The award can be applied for by any business professional who works for any Maryland public school system and is a current member of MD ASBO. Howard applied and when he was notified that he was selected as the recipient of the award he said that he was “delighted” to win. “I am excited about the opportunity to attend the Eagle Institute to learn innovative leadership skills,” he said. Sponsored by ASBO International, a four-day conference designed for school business leaders is held every year to help ‘explore school business management issues through a historical lens,’ according to ASBO’s website. MD ASBO established an award for one of its members to attend the conference. “I am honored to be recognized for the hard work and dedication I have given to the area of Human Resources. In addition, I am looking forward to continuing to grow and learn as a leader,” Howard said. “I live by the motto of, ‘You don’t have to be sick to get better.’”

Howard will represent CCPS at the Leadership Eagle Institute this summer to learn, build and engage with other top executives in school business management.