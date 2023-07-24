Police On Scene of Barricade Situation in Lexington Park

Shortly after 3:00 a.m., on Monday, July 24, 2023, police responded to a residence located in the 22900 block of Gunston Drive in Lexington Park for reasons not yet released.

Gunston Drive is closed at Spruce Drive and Chestnut Road.

Expect extended delays and avoid the area.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Services Team is on scene.

Additional information will be released at a later time and updates will be provided when they are available.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the area around 3:37 a.m., for one subject having trouble breathing. An additional ambulance has been dispatched to stage in the area to assist police at 7:30 a.m.