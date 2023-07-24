9 Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies Complete Unmanned Aircraft Training to Become Drone Pilots

On July 20, 2023, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Support Services Unit (SSU) finished training nine new Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) pilots.

The three day training included exposing pilots to different models of drones, proficiency testing in a precision operation of the UAS using a NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) designed course, night-time UAS operations, and flying numerous scenario based training missions.

Prior to the three day hands-on training, all new pilots had to successfully pass the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Examination administered at an FAA testing center.

The CCSO UAS program began in February of 2019 with seven pilots and seven aircraft. To date the CCSO UAS unit has completed nearly 2000 flights totaling 420 hours in the air. The CCSO UAS Unit conducts various missions including Search and Rescue, Crash and Crime Scene Mapping, Patrol and Tactical Operations Support, Fire Ground Operations Support, Demonstrations to various groups, as well as Training.

Currently, the CCSO UAS Unit is comprised of 16 pilots, with eight pilots assigned to Patrol Bureau.