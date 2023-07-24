Wanted Great Mills Man Arrested After Assaulting St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputies

July 24, 2023

Glenn Bernie Fulay Flores age 30, of Great Mills

On Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 10:33 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputies located the wanted suspect, Glenn Bernie Fulay Flores age 30, of Great Mills, had multiple open arrest warrants for the following below.

During the arrest, Flores resisted arrest and assaulted three deputies resulting in two of them receiving injuries which required medical attention. While assaulting the deputies, Flores attempted to disarm one deputy.

Flores was tased and placed into custody. He is being held on a no bond status as of 7/24/2023 @ 2:00 p.m. Flores has been charged with the following below.

  • RACE/RELIG CRIME: PERSON/GROUP (warrant)
  • HARASS; A COURSE OF CONDUCT (warrant)
  • PEACE ORDER: FAIL TO COMPLY (warrant)
  • ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE – three counts
  • DISARM LAW OFFICER
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST
  • MAL DEST PROP/VALU < $1,000

