Reward of up to $12,500 Offered in 2022 Murder Case on October Place in Waldorf

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Charles County Crime Solvers are offering a combined cash reward of up to $12,500 for information leading to an arrest in a shooting case that occurred last year.

On July 24, 2022, officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of October Place in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found Tieasha Janae Johnson, 29, of Waldorf, with gunshot wounds; she was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed Johnson was outside an apartment building when someone shot her. It is not known if the suspect(s) fled on foot or in a car.

Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information to call Det. R. Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

A cash reward of up to $12,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s).

The investigation is ongoing.

