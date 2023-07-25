Suspect in Custody in Connection With Fatal Stabbing; Search Continues for Second Suspect

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a man in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this month in the city of Seat Pleasant. The suspect is 37-year-old Jesse Culley of Capitol Heights.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for the second suspect, 21-year-old Raykia Poston of Capitol Heights. The victim in this case is 62-year-old Mervyn Daniel of Capitol Heights. The suspects and victim lived in the same residence.

On July 8, 2023, at approximately 4:20 pm, patrol officers with the Seat Pleasant Police Department and Prince George’s County Police Department were called to 5900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway for a stabbing.

Once on scene, officers discovered Daniel unresponsive inside of a restaurant suffering from a stab wound(s). The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Through their investigation, detectives identified both suspects. Poston is charged with first degree murder and related charges for stabbing the victim. Culley is charged with accessory after the fact. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was stabbed during a dispute.

Culley is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Poston is urged to contact detectives or Crime Solvers.

Detectives can be reached at 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0039917.

