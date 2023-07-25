Man Charged with Three Counts of 1st-Degree Murder, Hate Crimes, in Annapolis Mass Shooting

An Anne Arundel County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Friday, July 21, 2023 charging Charles Robert Smith, age 43, of Annapolis, Maryland, with 42-counts, including three counts of First-Degree Murder and Hate Crimes related to a mass shooting that killed three men, including a father and son, in Annapolis last month, The Office of the State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County announced.

The indictment includes three counts each of First-Degree Murder, three counts of Race/Religious Crime Resulting in Death, six counts each of Attempted First-Degree Murder and Attempted Second-Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault and Second-Degree Assault, allegedly committed against six other victims who survived. Smith is also charged with nine counts of Use of a Firearm in a Crime of Violence.



According to the indictment, Smith is charged with using firearms during the incident while at his Annapolis home on June 11, 2023, killing Mario Antonio Mireles Ruiz, age 27, Christian Marlon Segovia, age 24, and Nicolas Mireles, age 55.

During the gunfire, three others sustained gunshot injuries and an additional three victims were allegedly assaulted, but uninjured.

The surviving victims include: Rosalina Segovia, age 29, Paul Melvin Johnson III, age 28, Enner Joel Cananles-Hernandez, age 26, Judith Abundez, age 26, Harcinia Ruiz, age 58, and Mario Ayala Rodriguez, age 29.

The prosecution will be led by State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess with the assistance of Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Steinhardt. The State’s Attorney thanked the Annapolis Police Department, the FBI, and other Federal agencies for their work on the investigation and their continued support in bringing this matter to charging and then ultimately to trial.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by an indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt at some later criminal proceedings. Smith remains jailed without bond.

The Annapolis Police Department is continuing interviews and investigation into this matter. Anyone with information is asked to contact police Detective Larry DeLeonibus at 410-260-3439 or lcdeleon[email protected], or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.