UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office Investigating Head-on Collision in Leonardtown, One Flown Out with Life-Threatening Injuries

UPDATE: On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 9:23 a.m., the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Point Lookout Road at Chingville Road for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

The investigation revealed a 2003 Chrysler 300, (operated by Jeffrey Glenn Burch, age 51 of Lexington Park), was traveling southbound on Point Lookout Road and drifted into the northbound travel portion of the roadway, striking a 2004 International Box Truck, (operated by Carlos Alberto Lebron Morales, age 35 of Lexington Park), in a head on collision.

The operator of the Chrysler 300 was transported to Washington Hospital Center with life threatening injuries. Failing to obey traffic control devices appears to be a contributing factor to the accident. It is unknown if speed or impairment contributed to the accident at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision and have not yet provided a statement are asked to contact DFC Matthew Beyer at [email protected] or by phone at 240-925-9964. Reference: Case #39563-23, AIR 745-23



On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 9:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Winter Sheet Metal located at 22100 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one severely trapped with a vehicle on fire.

Firefighters from Second District and Leonardtown VFD responded to the scene to find a large box truck and a Chrysler sedan involved in a head-on style collision with the operator of the sedan severely trapped.

Additional firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood and St. Mary’s County Emergency Services were dispatched to assist.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched to land nearby for an adult male victim with serious injuries.

Firefighters extricated the victim in under 30 minutes.

Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The operator of the box truck was not transported.

Police are investigating the collision. Point Lookout Road is closed in both directions.

