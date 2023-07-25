75-Year-Old Male Flown to Trauma Center After Rollover Collision with Fire in Hughesville

July 25, 2023

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 9:55 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Prince Frederick Road and Brandywine Road in Hughesville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one reportedly trapped with a vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to report smoke showing from one vehicle with no entrapment.

U.S Park Police Eagle 2 was requested to the land nearby for an adult male.

Eagle 2 transported the 75-year-old male to an area trauma center with serious injuries, he was reportedly conscious alert and breathing.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

