13-Year-Old Transported to Children’s Center After Suffering Burns

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at approximately 1:16 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a residence on Asher Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported burn patient.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 13-year-old male with 2nd degree burns to 15% of his body including burns to his left arm.

A helicopter was requested, however, all are down due to weather.

The victim was transported by ambulance to an area Washington D.C. Treatment Facility with serious injuries. The victim was conscious alert and breathing.

The incident was deemed accidental and caused by a fire in a small firepit.