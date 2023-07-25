Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Annual Carnival Coming Soon! August 1 – 5, 2023

The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department is excited to announce that their annual carnival is coming soon!!

The carnival will take place from August 1st to August 5th, 2023, at the Calvert County Fairgrounds located at 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Prince Frederick.

Times are 6:00 p.m., to 11:00 p.m., for plenty of time to enjoy the rides, games, and food that the carnival will offer!

The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department thanks everyone for their support and can’t wait to see you at the carnival!

All additional information can be found here!

