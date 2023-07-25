MDOT SHA Advises of Resurfacing of MD Rt. 261 (Bayside Road) in Chesapeake Beach

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is beginning a project Monday, July 24, to resurface a section of MD 261 (Bayside Road)​ between south of Old Bayside Road and north of Brownies Beach Road near Chesapeake Beach in Calvert County.

The pavement improvement project should be complete by August 7, 2023, weather permitting.



Starting 9 a.m. Monday, July 24th, crews will close and temporarily detour MD 261. Local residential access will be maintained while work is underway. All other drivers will be directed to use Old Bayside Road and Summer City Boulevard to bypass MD 261.

The State Highway Administration understands road work can be an inconvenience but is necessary to maintain a safe and reliable transportation system for all. Customers with questions about this work may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

The State Highway Administration works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. ​

Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance. For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, go to Project Portal, or visit the homepage at roa​ds.maryland.​gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.mary​land.gov.