St. Mary’s County Cooling Centers

With extreme heat in the forecast for the remainder of the week, St. Mary’s County Government is announcing the availability of cooling centers for the public.

Residents that need to take refuge in a cool place, can go to one of the following locations:

Garvey Senior Activity Center at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane in Leonardtown (open 8 a.m., to 4:30 pm., Mon-Fri)

Loffler Senior Activity at 21905 Chancellor’s Run Road in Great Mills (open 8 a.m., to 4:30 pm., Mon-Fri)

Northern Senior Activity Center at 29655 Charlotte Hall Road in Charlotte Hall (open 8 a.m., to 4:30 pm., Mon-Fri)

Charlotte Hall Library at 37600 New Market Road in Charlotte Hall (open 9 a.m., to 8:00 pm., Mon-Thurs and 9am to 5pm Fri and Sat.)

Leonardtown Library at 23600 Hayden Farm Lane in Leonardtown (open 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday – Saturday)

Lexington Park Library at 21677 FDR Blvd in Lexington Park (open 9am to 8pm Monday-Thurs, and 1pm to 5pm Sunday)

Three Oaks Center at 46905 Lei Drive in Lexington Park open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday and 1pm to 5pm Sunday)

Highest temperatures of the week are expected on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28, 2023. Visit ready.gov/heat for tips on keeping yourself, family, pets, and neighbors safe during extreme temperatures.