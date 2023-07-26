Celebrate National Night Out in Calvert County! Tuesday, August 1st, 2023

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT 2023 is Tuesday, August 1st, 2023.
CAASA is happy to share that the following communities/organizations have registered to hold a National Night Out event.
Join your neighbors, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police – Prince Frederick Barrack “U”, local community groups and agencies for food, music, games and lots more. Watch for more details!
- Bayside Forest
- Broomes Island
- Calvert Pines
- Calvert Towne
- Carroll Western Church
- Huntingtown Citizens’ Association
- Long Beach/Calvert Beach
- Northeast Community Center
- Oakland Hall
- Prince Frederick Village Apts. & Senior Apts.
- Queensberry
- White Sands