Celebrate National Night Out in Calvert County! Tuesday, August 1st, 2023

July 26, 2023

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT 2023 is Tuesday, August 1st, 2023.

CAASA is happy to share that the following communities/organizations have registered to hold a National Night Out event.

Join your neighbors, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police – Prince Frederick Barrack “U”, local community groups and agencies for food, music, games and lots more. Watch for more details!

  • Bayside Forest
  • Broomes Island
  • Calvert Pines
  • Calvert Towne
  • Carroll Western Church
  • Huntingtown Citizens’ Association
  • Long Beach/Calvert Beach
  • Northeast Community Center
  • Oakland Hall
  • Prince Frederick Village Apts. & Senior Apts.
  • Queensberry
  • White Sands

This entry was posted on July 26, 2023 at 8:38 am and is filed under All News, Arts, Calvert News, County, Entertainment, Fire & Rescue, Food, Law Enforcement, Music, Night Life, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.