Celebrate National Night Out in Calvert County! Tuesday, August 1st, 2023

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT 2023 is Tuesday, August 1st, 2023.

CAASA is happy to share that the following communities/organizations have registered to hold a National Night Out event.

Join your neighbors, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police – Prince Frederick Barrack “U”, local community groups and agencies for food, music, games and lots more. Watch for more details!

Bayside Forest

Broomes Island

Calvert Pines

Calvert Towne

Carroll Western Church

Huntingtown Citizens’ Association

Long Beach/Calvert Beach

Northeast Community Center

Oakland Hall

Prince Frederick Village Apts. & Senior Apts.

Queensberry

White Sands