$1 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Fort Washington As Jackpot Surpasses $900 Million

$40,000 Megaplier ticket sold in Towson; Jackpot at $910 million

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow and keeps producing second-tier and third-tier prize winners in Maryland! A $1 million second-tier winning ticket and a $40,000 third-tier winning ticket were sold in Maryland for Tuesday night’s drawing.

Check your tickets! Last night’s winning numbers were 3, 5, 6, 44 and 61. The Mega Ball number was 25 and the optional Megaplier number was X4. Second-tier winners match all five numbers, only missing the Mega Ball. Third-tier winners match four numbers plus the Mega Ball.

The $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Pine Liquors at 9231 Oxon Hill Road in Fort Washington. The Prince George’s County retailer will receive a $2,500 bonus from the Lottery its role in the sale.

This is the third second-tier winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland since the jackpot was last hit on April 18. Those prizes range from $1 million to $4 million and two are unclaimed.

A $40,000-winning ticket with Megaplier was sold in Towson at Giant #353 located at 8100 Loch Raven Boulevard. For an extra $1, any player can add the Megaplier feature to a ticket.

The July 25 drawing’s Megaplier was X4, so the original $10,000 third-tier prize quadrupled to $40,000. Maryland has sold 18 third-tier prizes since the jackpot roll began and seven of those tickets are unclaimed.

Since there were no top-prize winners, the Mega Millions jackpot is now set at an estimated annuity of $910 million for the Friday, July 28 drawing with an estimated cash option of $464.2 million. This jackpot is the fifth-largest in the game’s history and the eight largest in U.S. lottery history.

Lottery officials encourage winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location until they can claim their prize. Winners get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click HERE to schedule an appointment.

The last Maryland Mega Millions jackpot win came in March 2014, when Maryland and Florida players split a $414 million jackpot. That winning ticket was sold at Lady’s Liquors in La Plata.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 47 states and jurisdictions. Odds of winning a $1 million prize are 1 in 12 million with overall odds of winning 1 in 24. Winning numbers are available at mdlottery.com and on your mobile phone by downloading the free MD Lottery app.