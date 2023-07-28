Registration Now Open for Inaugural DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day at 14 Local Hockey Rinks

Registration is now open for the inaugural DMV Girls Try Hockey For Free Day at 14 rinks across Maryland and Virginia.

The DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day is a joint effort between the Washington Capitals, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, the Potomac Valley Amateur Hockey Association (PVAHA), and various youth hockey organizations throughout the region to introduce girls ages 4-9 to hockey at no cost. Click here to register.

DMV Girls Try Hockey For Free Day will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 with the support of 14 local clubs. Try Hockey for Free is a USA Hockey Program that provides local youth the chance to try hockey during a one-to-two-hour ice session at no cost. All required equipment is loaned to participants through the local youth hockey organization. Try Hockey for Free days also provide local youth hockey associations with a platform and opportunity to acquire new players locally and engage interested families into youth hockey programs across the region.

Participating clubs in Maryland include:

The Baltimore Stars (at Reisterstown Sportsplex in Baltimore, MD)

Easton Icehawks (at Talbot County Ice Rink in Easton, MD)

Frederick Freeze (at Skate Frederick in Frederick, MD)

Howard Huskies (at Columbia Ice Rink in Columbia, MD)

Montgomery Youth Hockey Association (at Rockville Ice Arena in Rockville, MD)

Navy Youth Hockey (at Brigade Sports Complex in Annapolis, MD)

Southern Maryland Sabres (at Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf, MD)

Tri City Eagles (at The Gardens Ice House in Laurel, MD).

Participating clubs in Virginia include: the Hampton Roads Whalers (at Iceland Family Skating Center in Virginia Beach, VA), the Loudoun Knights (at Ion ITC in Leesburg, VA), The St. James (at The St. James in Springfield, VA), the Piedmont Predators (at Haymarket IcePlex in Haymarket, VA), the Potomac Lady Patriots (at Prince William Ice Center in Woodbridge, VA), and the Reston Raiders (at Skatequest in Reston, VA).

“The Capitals are committed to growing the game and are thrilled to partner with PVAHA and local rinks for DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day,” said Jessie Thompson, Capitals senior manager of youth hockey development. “The programming and instruction on Sept. 23 is a great opportunity for girls interested in learning to play hockey, and we can’t wait to see new players take to the ice.”

In addition, select participating rinks will host an all-girls Future Caps Learn to Play session in the weeks following DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day to encourage participants to continue to learn more and engage further with the game. For more information, visit https://www.capsyouthhockey.com/.

In conjunction with the Capitals ALL CAPS ALL HER platform, MSE Foundation donated $20,000 to PVAHA in support of DMV Girls Try Hockey for Free Day.