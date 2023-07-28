Calvert County Emergency Cooling Centers Available During Sweltering Temperatures

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Calvert County due to projected extreme temperatures.

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, will open emergency cooling centers in the county to provide free access to air conditioning and bottled water for residents who need to take refuge from the heat.

The following locations are available for emergency cooling, effective immediately through Saturday, July 29:

Northeast Community Center 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach open Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Calvert Library, Twin Beaches Branch 3819 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach open Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mt. Hope Community Center 104 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland open Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Calvert Library, Fairview Branch 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd, Owings open Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center 130 Auto Drive, Prince Frederick open Thursday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Harriet E. Brown Community Center 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick open 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Calvert Library, Prince Frederick Branch 850 Costley Way, Prince Frederick open Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southern Community Center 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby open Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Calvert Library, Southern Branch 13920 H G Trueman Road, Solomons open Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During a heat emergency, residents in need of transportation assistance may flag any county bus for a free ride to the nearest county cooling center. For route information, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BusSchedules.

Extreme heat can create serious health risks. Vulnerable populations that are at higher risk for heat-related illnesses include the elderly, infants and children, and those with certain chronic illnesses such as asthma.

Calvert County residents are urged to take the following precautions to protect themselves and their families during this extreme heat:

Drink plenty of fluids; water is best.

Avoid beverages containing alcohol, caffeine or large amounts of sugar as they can dehydrate the body.

Stay in an air-conditioned room or building during the hottest part of the day.

Stay out of the sun.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Check on elderly relatives and neighbors.

Never leave children or pets in parked cars since temperatures can rise to 130 degrees inside vehicles in only a few minutes, even with the windows rolled down.

Pet owners must provide ample shade and water for their pets or bring pets indoors. Any time a pet is outside, make sure it has protection from heat and sun and plenty of fresh, cold water.

Avoid walking pets during the hottest part of the day, especially on paved surfaces that can burn their paws.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

