Charles County Cooling and Warming Centers

During the holiday season, some of these locations are closed. If you or someone you know are in need of shelter during this time, please call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222. In emergencies, call 9-1-1.

The following public buildings are open during regular business hours for use by residents:

Capital Clubhouse – 3033 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf open Monday through Sunday, 9am – 9pm

Richard R. Clark Senior Center – 1210 Charles Street, La Plata open Monday through Friday, 9am – 4pm, closed on County Government holidays

Nanjemoy Community Center – 4375 Port Tobacco Road, Nanjemoy – open Monday through Friday, 9am – 4pm, closed on County Government holidays

Waldorf Senior & Recreational Center – 90 Post Office Road, Waldorf – open – Monday through Friday, 9am-9pm, Saturday 9am-4pmFor questions, call 240-448-2810

Charles County Public Libraries – https://www.ccplonline.org/about/library-locations open Monday through Thursday, 9am – 8pm, Friday 1pm – 5pm, Saturday 9am – 5pm

Visit the website above, and click here for all locations and phone numbers to each branch.

