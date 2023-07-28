La Plata Police Department Seeking Assistance in Locating Lexus Involving in Hit and Run

The La Plata Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with a hit and run that occurred on July 25, 2023, between 1045-1048 a.m.

The hit and run occurred at the intersection of Charles Street and North Maple Avenue. The involved vehicle is a 2007-2010 Lexus LS460.

The vehicle should have frontend damage and is missing the front right bumper cover. The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Charles Street towards Crain Highway.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Jacob Bladen of PFC Robert Tippett at 301-934-1500.