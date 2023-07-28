Brandon Foster, Director of the Charles County Detention Center, Retires After Serving Over 26 Years!

“Today the CCSO family is saying farewell to Brandon Foster, Director of the Charles County Detention Center (CCDC), who is retiring after dutifully serving 26.5 years.

Director Foster began his journey with the CCDC in 1997. He chose corrections because he believed he could build an amazing career in that field. He was right. Brandon’s career goals at the CCDC was one of “service to others” – a place where he was eager to learn, to mentor, to lead, and to make a difference.

Brandon began his career as a line staff correctional officer and worked his way up through the ranks eventually being named Director of the CCDC in 2016. Prior to being named Director, Brandon also served as Commander of the Emergency Response Team for six years –collateral duty with the highest responsibility of maintaining safety during potentially dangerous situations.

During Director Foster’s tenure, he made it a goal to enhance the experience of corrections employees by recognizing their work, building a culture of teamwork, and by providing leadership opportunities to staff.

It comes as no surprise that when asked what he loved most about his job, Director Foster said, “serving others and investing in their development and success.” He also said his favorite moments were when he was able to acknowledge employees with service awards, accolades, and promotions. He loved seeing others succeed. He says he likes to think he benefited in some ways from everyone he worked with. We say likewise

It is clear Director Foster cared deeply about his staff, but what might not have been visible to the outside world was his vision for bettering the lives of incarcerated individuals by providing resources that could potentially help them once they left the detention center. He was faithful to improving their viability and focused on programs that could help reduce recidivism. He cared about their success as well. “I believe leadership is principled in fairness, justice, and common respect,” Foster said when he was first appointed as Director.

Brandon was always there for people. Always helping and always making a difference. Whether he was donating blood during blood drives, helping repair homes during Christmas in April, volunteering for Christmas Connection, the CCDC toy drive, and so much more…Brandon was there.

While Director Foster is extremely humble and did not want to use this space to highlight any achievements or accolades he received, we think we have the space to recognize a few:

He managed the COVID-19 pandemic – a truly tough time for detention centers. Through his leadership and that of his staff, they kept the health and well-being of everyone as safe as possible.

During his entire time as a Director, the CCDC achieved 100 percent on all compliance checks conducted every three years by the Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards, meeting industry standards with excellence.

In June of 2022, he was awarded the DeWitt Award by the Maryland Correctional Administrators Association (MCAA). The most prestigious award given by the MCAA, the DeWitt Award recognizes outstanding corrections professionals and their associates.

Prior to joining the CCDC, Director Foster served active duty in the Marine Corps from 1990-1995. He also served in the active Marine Corps Reserve from 2003-2007.

He attributes his success to the skills his family, the Marine Corps, and his colleagues taught him.

A Little known fact: Brandon and his CCDC team like to win the Agency’s Holiday Door Decorating contest, which we attribute to his extreme attention to detail! Plus, he repurposed an old trophy from his football coaching days and winners of the door decorating contest now get to display an oversized trophy!

After retirement, Director Foster plans to continue serving with his church, spend more time with his family, and get back to his hobby of small engine repairs, something he has enjoyed for years.

Brandon, we will miss you! While you were a change-maker, you also understood the values of consistency, compassion, and dedication to duty. You embraced success and we know you are leaving the CCDC in great hands! THANK YOU for your service to our country and to our community”

