St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Now Giving Away Free Steering Wheel Locks for Hyundai/Kia Owners

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is working hard to protect your vehicles and your valuables within your vehicles, but we need your help.

In light of the recent issue regarding the thefts of Hyundais and Kias, both companies have done all they can to fix the problem. Unfortunately, even with the upgrades, thieves are still attempting to steal cars.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is offering a few tips to keep you and your valuables safe:

Be intentional about the security of your vehicle and your belongings.

LOCK YOUR DOORS. (Many of the thefts we handle are from unlocked vehicles.)

Do not leave valuables in the vehicle. (If you must, then keep them out of plain sight.)

Park in well lit, easily visible locations when possible.

Attach a steering wheel lock when your vehicle is parked. This is a very clear sign that your car is unavailable to a thief.

We have collaborated with Hyundai and Kia, who have graciously donated steering wheel locks to help our citizens take that extra step towards safety. These steering wheel locks will be available for pickup, free of charge, to our citizens.

Please stop by the District 4 Station located at 21633 Great Mills Rd in Lexington Park between 8:00 – 4:00, 7 days a week. Limit of one per person. Please bring proof of ownership of a vehicle.